



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have located two minor children who went missing on Friday.

Police said the children’s estranged father was accused of abducting them from his estranged wife’s apartment.

The man was identified by police as Zak Gotay, 48.

Police said Gotay took the children from the apartment in the 440 block of Northeast 37th Avenue.

The children, both boys are 4 and 2 years of age are named Zakaria and Collins.

Police haven’t said much about how or where they were found. They said the children are safe.

Authorities said they received a call from Gotay saying he wanted to surrender.

Detectives called Gotay and he arranged his surrender to police.

He was detained at a Walmart in the 1400 block of Northeast 163 Street and the children were recovered unharmed.

Gotay was being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.