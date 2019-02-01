



SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have made five arrests and recovered a gun in connection to a violent fight caught on camera in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Video taken by a bystander shows a chaotic scene between teens and adults fighting outside a McDonalds at 15710 SW 56th Street near John A. Ferguson High School.

Police were called to the scene at 2:45 p.m. regarding a fight involving juveniles and a gun.

WATCH VIDEO OF THE FIGHT HERE:

When officers arrived, they were directed toward a vehicle in the parking lot where they found a gun underneath the front passenger seat.

According to police, Deyonce Lissone, 17, was one of the five people arrested for punching and kicking another teen, then pointing a gun at the crowd and pistol-whipping a woman on the scene.

Lissone is charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Disorderly Conduct.

The others charged in the case are 18-year-old Kaitlin Chin, 20-year-old Terrance Miguel and two unidentified minors, ages 15 and 16.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials says while the fight did not take place on the grounds of Ferguson High School, they are enhancing school security.

The school principal sent an email to families that read: “I was informed that a physical altercation took place after school outside of school grounds. The individuals who provoked this incident are NOT our students. Metro Dade Police is currently investigating this matter and those individuals involved have been apprehended. The safety of students is always at the forefront of everything we do, and your understanding is always appreciated.”