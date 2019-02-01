



MIAMI (CBSMiami) â€“ Vice President Mike Pence is coming to South Florida on Friday.

A White House official said Vice President Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will be traveling to Miami on Air Force Two.

After arriving, Pence is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion with Venezuelan exiles and community leaders.

Pence is expected to hear from Venezuelan exiles and community leaders including families, political prisoners and former elected officials who were forced to flee their country due to political persecution.

The meeting will take place at Iglesia Doral Jesus Worship Center.

Expected to be at the roundtable discussion is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Marco Rubio, Senator Rick Scott, and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart.

Afterwards, Pence is expected to make public remarks in support of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan GuaidÃ³.

A time has not yet been announced for Pence’s visit.