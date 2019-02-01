



WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/CNN) – Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone will be back in federal court in Washington DC on Friday for a hearing.

Last week, Stone pleaded not guilty to seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

Information the Justice Department collected from Roger Stone’s iCloud accounts and email accounts and on computer hardware spans “several years,” special counsel Robert Mueller said Thursday.

As is required by law, the prosecutors will begin sharing the evidence against Stone that they collected with his legal defense team so he can prepare for a trial.

The prosecutors say in the filing Thursday that the FBI seized electronic devices from Stone’s home, apartment and office.

Mueller wants to place a protective order that would lock down the confidentiality of evidence collected against Stone, as the prosecutors begin sharing the documents with his legal team, DC US Attorney Jessie Liu wrote in the filing. Orders like these are fairly typical in high-profile cases and are meant to prevent leaks of documents in the case. The prosecutors also hope the judge will agree that the amount of evidence in this case should allow for more time before a trial

“I know what I did and I know what I didn’t do, I know the facts of the case, I don’t think I said anything today that I will regret,” said Stone at a news conference on Thursday. “It will obviously be said with greater documentation in court.”

In an interview with the New York Times yesterday, President Trump said he never discussed Wikileaks with Stone or directed anyone to coordinate with him on the matter. He also called the FBI’s raid on Stone’s home “very sad thing for this country.

