



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Miami are searching for a man accused of abducting his two minor children on Friday.

The man was identified by police as Zak Gotay, 48, who is said to be traveling on foot.

Police said Gotay took the children from their residence in the 440 block of Northeast 37th Avenue.

The children, both boys are 4 and 2 years of age are named Zakaria and Collins.

Police are calling this a parental abduction.

Authorities said Gotay was wearing a black jacket, black shirt, and black plaid pants.

Police said the boys are both wearing gray dinosaur-print shirts and diapers.

Anyone with information on Gotay’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 305-603-6300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.