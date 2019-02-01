



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A teacher at Northeast High School in Oakland Park was arrested after being accused of “grooming” a teenage girl for a sexual relationship.

John Teti, 41, engaged in inappropriate activity with the 16-year-old girl, including vaping to get high, according to court documents.

Teti reportedly told the investigators that he had a “special relationship” with the teen and sent her text messages in the early morning “when he was lonely.”

During his first appearance in court, a judge set bond at $50,000. If released, he’ll have to wear a GPS monitor and have no contact with the girl or any minor.