



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You may want to stay out of the water at a couple of South Florida beaches.

The Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has issued a swimming advisory for three beaches due to poor water quality.

Swimmers are urged to avoid Crandon South Beach and Crandon North Beach at Crandon Park Key Biscayne and Key Biscayne (Beach Club).

Swimming off those beaches could cause infections or illness.

The health department issued the advisory after water samples showed higher than acceptable levels of enterococci bacteria which is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water run-off, wildlife, pets, and human sewage.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has been conducting marine beach water quality monitoring at 16 sites, including the beach sites at these locations weekly since August 2002, through the Florida Healthy Beaches Program.