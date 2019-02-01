



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The President of Miami Dade College Eduardo Padrón will be retiring at the end of the year.

He made the announcement Friday, saying he would step down at the end of summer 2019.

Padrón had been at the helm of the college for 24 years.

On Friday, he tweeted:

“Today, after almost a quarter of a century as @MDCollege president, I will be stepping down from the presidency as of the end of summer 2019. I’ve had the pleasure and honor of working at MDC and witnessed countless lives being positively transformed by the power of education.”