



MIAMI (CNN) — A meteorite possibly struck western Cuba on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Key West.

The NWS said in a tweet that its radar “may have detected the meteor” near Viñales, Cuba. The service said on Twitter earlier Friday it received reports about a meteor being seen in the sky across the Florida Keys.

Residents in Viñales, Cuba, heard a “large explosion” Friday afternoon. The explosion has not been confirmed to be from a meteorite, but the Cuban government is investigating.

There were no reports of any injuries.

In 2013, a meteor blast shook Russia’s Urals region. Buildings lost windows and walls tumbled as the sonic wave from the explosion reverberated through the region.

More than 1,000 people were injured, including more than 200 children, according to news reports. Many of them were hit by flying glass.

