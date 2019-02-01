WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 11
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police are searching for a man accused of killing a dog with a sledgehammer on Friday night.

Police said it happened in the area of the 700 block of Northwest 34th Avenue near Martin Luther King Elementary School.

The man had been using the sledgehammer to damage a parked car, when he turned the sledgehammer on a woman who confronted him.

Police said the man used the hammer to kill the woman’s poodle.

The woman had been out walking her dog, according to authorities.

Authorities said another woman had begun to film the incident, when the man turned on her, grabbing her phone and taking off running.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

