



The Super Bowl requires extensive amounts of planning and coordination on the part of the NFL and the host city to pull off. Most of the focus each year is placed on the game itself or the parties and events planned within the city. But, did you ever wonder about the trophy? I mean, the Lombardi Trophy, named after legendary coach Vince Lombardi, is kind of the star of the show. The franchise that wins gets to take it home and display it proudly in their football office’s trophy case.

If you’re anything like us, you probably haven’t given the trophy much thought. Well, here’s some things that you may not know about the gleaming silver trophy that the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are hoping to get their hands on come Sunday night/early Monday morning.

The Lombardi Trophy itself is crafted by Tiffany & Co. at their headquarters in New Hampshire and requires four months to make. It stands 22 inches tall and weighs seven pounds. The trophy was delivered to the host city in the care of FedEx (one of the league’s official sponsors, so no surprise there) and then put on display at the Super Bowl Fan Experience.

The trophy is in attendance for the game, before being moved down to the field during the fourth quarter as the game is coming to a close.