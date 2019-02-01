



SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — Now to a weekly segment you will only see right here on CBS4.

Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men and women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.Â Today, we are meeting U.S. Army Veteran Tanner David.

David served in the United States Army from 2010 to 2014. He is the first person in his family to serve.Â In his three years, David was part of 88 Mike as a motor transport operator.Â Motor transport operators are primarily responsible for supervising or operating vehicles to transport personnel and cargo. They are the backbone of the Army’sÂ support and sustainment structure, providing advanced mobility on and off the battlefield.

Tanner David had top-secret clearance transporting items he was not even allowed to look at or talk about.

While deployed in Afghanistan, he was a driver for the Special Forces.

â€œWe were in a convoy, when we first got into town we could tell something was wrong. There was nobody there and when my truck got over a culvert, they detonated a 400-pound IED. I was knocked unconscious and medevacked. Â I had a job and I did my job. Itâ€™s an honor to serve the flag and to serve the guys that came before me that lost their lives,” said Tanner David.

U.S. Army Veteran Tanner David was given the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars and a Purple Heart. He was honored recently at a Florida Panthers game. He stood before the flag and a fan filled arenaÂ waving and thanking them all for this well-deserved recognition. It was an unforgettable moment for this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to thank Tanner David for his service.