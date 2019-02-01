



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A father of a toddler who was shot in a home in northeast Miami-Dade Thursday night has been charged along with his friend.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Ives Dairy Road and I-95.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing a man frantically get into a car with a young boy and drive off. The caller said the man was yelling something about a shooting.

At the same time, police say they got a call from Aventura Hospital about a two-year-old child who had arrived with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

At the hospital, the boy’s father, 22-year-old Caleb Myles, reportedly told the police his son was injured in a drive-by shooting.

The child was then transferred to Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital where he was listed as stable.

Late Thursday night, Miami-Dade police determined that story given by Myles was not true.

“The initial investigation has revealed that this was not a drive-by shooting but this shooting occurred somewhere inside of the residence,” said Det. Chris Thomas.

During questioning, Myles reportedly told police he was home with his son and a friend, 22-year-old Donte Young-Sang.

He told police that “several firearms were present at the residence, unsecured, while the victim was present,” according to his arrest report.

Myles said he left his son alone when he went outside to take out the garbage. That’s when he heard a gunshot. When he ran back inside, he found Young-Sang coming out of the bedroom with the boy in his arms. The child had been shot in the abdomen.

Both Myles and Young-Sang were arrested. They’re facing a number of charges including child abuse, child neglect with great bodily harm, and culpable negligence for leaving a firearm within easy access of a minor.