



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In his last year with the Miami Heat, Dwyane Wade has been selected for the NBA All-Star Team – again.

It will mark as Wade’s 13th All-Star selection, all with the Heat, the most by a player in franchise history and also the third-most All-Star selections by any active player in the NBA.

Wade, the 2010 NBA All-Star MVP, has appeared in 11 All-Star games (missed 2015 due to injury), averaging 16.5 points, 4.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.45 steals and 24.9 minutes while shooting 63.8 percent from the field. He hit the game-winning field goal in the 2006 All-Star Game and recorded just the third triple-double in All-Star Game history after totaling 24 points, a game-high 10 rebounds and a team-high 10 assists in 2012.

Wade has appeared in 39 games this season with Miami averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 25.4 minutes while shooting 42.7 percent from the field.

He has led the team in assists 10 times while helping lead a bench that currently ranks second in rebounds (19.5), third in assists (9.8), fourth in steals (3.24), fifth in points (43.7) and seventh in blocks (2.20) in the NBA.

Wade scored 35 points off the bench on November 25 at Toronto, marking the most points by a reserve in Heat franchise history, doing so in just 34:06 minutes of action, becoming the oldest player in the NBA to score at least 35 points in under 35 minutes off the bench (since the league began tracking starters during the 1970-71 season).

Additionally, after recording the 500th made three-point field goal of his career on January 6 at Atlanta, he joined Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to record at least 20,000 points, 5,000 assists, 4,000 rebounds, 1,500 steals, 800 blocks, and 500 three-point field goals made.

The 68th NBA All-Star Game will be played at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, February 17th.