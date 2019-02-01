



ATLANTA (CBSMiami) – It is a dream come true for Roger Avila the man otherwise known as the Dolfan Maniac.

Friday morning Dan Baker, president of the NFL Hall of Fame, knocked on the door of Avila’s hotel room in Atlanta and let him know that he would be one of the first inductees into the NFL’s “Ford Hall of Fans.”

The permanent fixture at all Miami Dolphins games was one of three finalists in the running to be inducted into the inaugural Ford Hall of Fans.

Last month Dan Marino surprised Avila at his Sweetwater home with the news that the Dolphins had nominated him as their super fan. Several NFL teams did the same but only six nominees were chosen as finalists. It was then up to the fans to vote and the Dolfan Maniac earned a spot in the top three.

The three finalists were flown to Atlanta for the Super Bowl. It was originally announced the winner would receive a knock on his door on Super Bowl Sunday if they won the top spot as the very first inductee into the Ford Hall of Fans.

Friday, Avila got the knock. He was also informed that all three finalists would be inducted. The other two inductees are Pittsburgh Steelers super fan Rick Holman and “Bearman” Don Wachter who is a huge fan of – you guessed it – the Chicago Bears.