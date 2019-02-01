



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One hundred thirty two pounds of cocaine will not make it to the streets of South Florida after being interdicted off Haulover Inlet.

The Coast Guard interdicted two suspected smugglers and the drugs Thursday 5 miles east of Haulover Inlet.

The Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark crew initially detected a westbound 35-foot pleasure craft approximately 30 miles east of Haulover Inlet.

The Paul Clark boarding team discovered a Bahamian national, hidden under a blanket, along with approximately 132 pounds of cocaine in the vessel’s engine room. Initial background checks identified that the Bahamian individual has multiple previous narcotics smuggling convictions and an active United States arrest warrant.

“This successful interdiction is the result of a diligent boarding team who safely stopped two criminals seeking to bring contraband to the streets of South Florida,” said Capt. Megan Dean, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami. “Our crews continue to maintain a constant presence and work daily with our DHS partner agencies to stop and stem this flow of illicit drugs and human smuggling that threaten our national security.”

The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations.