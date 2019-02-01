



MIAMI (CBSMiami) â€“ The big game is almost upon us.

Super Bowl LIII between Tom Bradyâ€™s New England Patriots and Jared Goffâ€™s Los Angeles Rams is just days away.

Looking ahead to the big game, CBS4â€™s Jim Berry and Mike Cugno sit down with Tim Reynolds from the Associated Press to preview the big game.

The Patriots come into the game as 2.5 point favorites, with many experts pointing to the experience between Brady and legendary head coach Bill Belichick.

â€œI donâ€™t think itâ€™s going to be a walk in the park at all for them,â€ Reynolds said of the Patriots. â€œI think [the Rams are] embracing the fact that 49 of those guys have never been to a Super Bowl before. They kinda like being the new kid on the block and theyâ€™ve got some swag and you have to respect the swagger that theyâ€™ve got.â€

â€œItâ€™s almost like looking at Brady and Belichick from 17 years ago,â€ Cugno said of Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff. â€œTheyâ€™re the new guys.â€

Adding fuel to the fire, Berry was quick to point out how Los Angeles could pull off the upset.

â€œThe Rams are the kind of team that can give the Patriots trouble because they can run the ball and theyâ€™ve got a fierce presence in Aaron Donald on the defensive side of the ball that can put pressure right up the middle,â€ Berry said.

At the end of the day, Cugno and Reynolds still picked New England to win the game but Berry is going with the young and inexperienced Rams to take home Super Bowl LIII.

At the end of the day, Cugno and Reynolds still picked New England to win the game but Berry is going with the young and inexperienced Rams to take home Super Bowl LIII.