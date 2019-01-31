



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two women are under arrest accused of stealing a man’s pricey Rolex and iPhones.

The man told the police Tuesday night he was at the Rockwell Club on Washington Avenue when he met the two women, later identified 23-year-old Rainey Corral and 24-year-old Alyssa Grooms.

He invited them back to their hotel room and they accepted.

The man said he fell asleep and when he woke up his Rolex watch along with his iPhone 10 and iPhone 8 Plus – and $5,000 in cash were gone.

Miami Beach police say the hotel’s surveillance cameras captured Corral and Grooms walking in with the man and then leaving by themselves.

An officer remembered one of the women from a traffic stop a month ago.

On Thursday, the officer spotted the woman’s car in the 100 block of 7th Street and pulled her over. Both Corral and Grooms were in the car and taken into custody.

During questioning, Corral reportedly denied taking the iPhones. Grooms denied any involvement at all.

Both women were arrested and charged with burglary and grand theft.

Corral and Grooms are accused of committing a similar crime earlier this month.