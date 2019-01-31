



MIAMI (CBSMiami) â€“ The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a violent armed robbery that occurred at a pawn shop on January 16th.

According to investigators, four masked men entered Value Pawn on South Dixie Highway and 185th Street demanding money and jewelry from a female employee.

The suspects, three of whom were captured on store surveillance footage, grabbed the woman by the hair, struck her in the head with a gun and dragged her into the office.

They ransacked the store, taking about $30,000 worth of jewelry.

Police say they took off in an Infiniti Q-50 SUV.

The store employee was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.