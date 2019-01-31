FBI Investigating Mystery Tunnel Leading To Bank In Pembroke PinesThe FBI is investigating the discovery of an underground tunnel, which appears to lead to a bank in Pembroke Pines.

Families Come Together To Care For Orphaned Children After Parents Killed In Possible Murder-SuicideIt was an emotional scene Wednesday at the Broward County Courthouse, as two families hugged, coming together for the well-being of their grandchildren.

Gunshot Victim Holds Down Shooter Until Miami Police ArriveA man has been hospitalized following a possible domestic shooting in Miami.

Four Children Orphaned After Father Kills Himself, Mother Found Dead By PolicePolice in Broward County are investigating a possible murder-suicide that took place at a home in Pembroke Pines.

DeSantis Cleans House At South Florida Water Management With 3 More ResignationsGovernor Ron DeSantis’s takeover of the South Florida Water Management District is now complete with three new resignations in the last 24 hours.

Statewide Alert In Effect For Missing Teen Girl From HomesteadAuthorities are searching for a missing teenager from Homestead.

Family Asks For Help In Finding Driver That Killed Miami Mother Of SevenA family is seeking answers and help after a South Florida mother was killed by a hit and run driver earlier this month.

Owner Of Car That Plunged Down Garage Elevator Shaft Blames Parking AttendantCity engineers will determine the extent of the structural damage done after a car fell nine stories in a parking garage's elevator shaft and then burst into flames.

Dog Tossed Into Dumpster After It Froze To Death, Officials SayA dog was thrown into a dumpster after it apparently froze to death overnight in frigid temperatures, authorities in Indianapolis said Wednesday.

Man Found Dead, Frozen In Garage After Shoveling SnowA man found frozen in a detached garage in Milwaukee Tuesday had apparently collapsed and died after shoveling snow, authorities said.