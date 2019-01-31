Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A man was taken into custody after he allegedly stole a Ft. Lauderdale police cruiser.

Just after 2 a.m., Ft. Lauderdale police sent out an alert that one of their marked patrol cars had been stolen from City Center. A short time later, Pembroke Pines police spotted it traveling at a high rate of speed north on Palm Avenue.

Police tried to pull over the cruiser but the man behind the wheel, identified as 33-year-old Antwane Jones, refused to stop. After a short chase, Jones crashed into a light pole and tried to run away on foot.

He was quickly captured and taken to Memorial Regional Hospital to get checked out.

He’s being charged with theft of a police vehicle, fleeing from police and multiple traffic infractions.