



PARKALND (CBSMiami) â€“ Parents of students who attend Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are meeting with Broward Schools superintendent Robert Runcie on Thursday.

These meetings come just two weeks shy of the one year anniversary of the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 17 students and faculty.

The meetings are closed to everyone except the parents and members of the Broward School Board.

Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter Alyssa was murdered at MSD, is now a school board member representing the Parkland area.

She told CBS4 News that she believes Thursdayâ€™s meeting is a good opportunity for parents of 9th graders to ask questions of Runcie and his staff.

She believes that a more intimate setting, without the presence of the public and the media, will allow attendees to feel more free to ask questions.

â€œIâ€™m there to listen,â€ Alhadeff said. â€œI understand a lot of their frustrations.â€

Alhadeff will be the only school board member allowed to speak at Thursdayâ€™s meeting because of concerns over violating the state’s Sunshine Law.

She added that she does want to see a public town hall meeting in the future regarding ongoing questions and concerns about safety and security in the school district and other issues.

Regarding Runcie, Alhadeff told CBS4 News, â€œI have come to the realization that Mr. Runcie is not the right leader for BCPS. I would vote to terminate his contract.â€

She cited failures leading up to the Parkland shooting and â€œmismanagementâ€ of the $800 million dollar SMART bond program.