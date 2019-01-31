WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Power & Light announced Thursday the start of operations at its first solar power plant in Miami-Dade County.

The power company said it was one of four plants completed, adding over 1 million panels.

The other plants are in St. Lucie, Volusia and Columbia County to make 18 solar power plants in our state.

FPL says it is one of the largest U.S. solar expansions in history, with plans to add more than 30 million more solar panels by 2030.

The plant in Miami-Dade is located near Krome Avenue and 136th Street.

Additionally, FPl said it counts with one hundred community solar installations.

FPL says its aim is to make the Sunshine State a global leader in solar power.

