



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is a dream come true for Roger Avila the man otherwise known as the Dolfan Maniac who is now one step closer to possibly making history.

â€œWow itâ€™s amazing, here we are going to the Super Bowl and I can’ believe it. I’m maniac happy” said Avila.

The permanent fixture at all Miami Dolphins games will be representing the Fins at Super Bowl LIII as he is now one of three finalists in the running to be inducted into the inaugural Ford Hall of Fans.

Last month Dan Marino surprised Avila at his Sweetwater home with the news that the Dolphins had nominated him as their super fan. Several NFL teams did the same but only six nominees were chosen as finalists. It was then up to the fans to vote and the Dolfan Maniac earned a spot in the top three.

The three finalists are heading to Atlanta where they will find out with a knock on their door on Super Bowl Sunday if they won the top spot as the very first inductee into the Ford Hall of Fans.

“Win, lose, or tie I am that Dolfan till I die, I am loyal and committed to my team,” said Avila.

But not only is he loyal to his team, but he is also committed to giving back to his community and for that the City of Sweetwater is honoring him as well.

Thursday morning outside his home, the Mayor of Sweetwater Orlando Lopez gave him the key to the city.

The city’s Chief of Police and other officers then surprised Avila with a superstar sendoff. In his Dolphins wrapped truck the Dolfan Maniac and his son were escorted by Sweetwater police to Miami International Airport for the trip of a lifetime.