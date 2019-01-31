



FT MYERS (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order that cuts Common Core standards in Florida schools.

â€œWhen you complained about Common Core, I hear ya,â€ DeSantis said a news conference in Ft. Meyers. â€œI told you Iâ€™d do something about it.â€

Common Core State Standards are a result of an initiative sponsored in 2010 by the National Governors Association and the Council of Chief State School Officers which set uniform benchmarks for reading, writing and math.

The standards were developed by a coalition of state leaders and establish what students should know from one grade to the next. They’re designed to ensure all students are college-ready by the time they graduate.

They were adopted by Florida, 44 other states and the District of Columbia.

Florida later made changes to the Common Core standards and renamed them “Florida Standards.”

The executive order will require Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran to provide a roadmap for â€œauthentic Florida based standards,â€ DeSantis said.

In announcing the order, DeSantis said there needs to be other ways to measure success and â€œnot just teaching to a test.â€ He also put an emphasis on making Civics education a priority in Florida.

WINK-Ft. Meyers contributed to this report.