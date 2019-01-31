WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 5 & 6
TAMARAC (CBSMiami) â€“ A sight that no parent ever wants to see as a school bus caught on fire in Broward County on Thursday.

Thankfully no one was hurt in the late afternoon blaze.

According to police, 16 elementary school age children were on the bus, along with the driver.

Police credit the driver with doing a great job of getting all the children off the bus.

Police say the bus is considered a total loss.

Another school bus came to pick up some of the children. The rest were picked up by their parents at the scene.

There are no reported injuries.

