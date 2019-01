Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Water was seen spewing out of the ground in Miami Gardens late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Miami Gardens police, there is a road closure in the area of Northwest 191st Street from 39th Court to 42nd Avenue.

Police say the water is from a water main break.

There is no word yet on any boil water notice.

This is a developing story that will be updated.