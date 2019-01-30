  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Food Recall, Local TV, Recall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTA (CNN) – More than 36-thousand pounds of Tyson Foods chicken nuggets have been recalled.

Federal officials are urging consumers to check the back of the freezer and dump any “Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets,” produced on November 26, 2018.

The 5-pound plastic packages have a use-by date of November 26, 2019 and a case code “3308SDL03” on the label. They also have an establishment number “P-13556” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service was alerted to the issue Tuesday after Tyson received consumer complaints about “extraneous material, specifically rubber” in the product, the agency said in a statement.

There haven’t been any confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions from eating the chicken nuggets, but federal health officials say some products may be in consumers’ freezers. People are warned against consuming them.

“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-888-747-7611.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s