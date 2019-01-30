Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The FBI is investigating the discovery of an underground tunnel, which appears to lead to a bank in Pembroke Pines.

The discovery started with a complaint Tuesday night about a sinkhole in the middle of the road at 390 South Flamingo Road. A crew from the city’s utility department was sent to check it out.

“They looked inside the hole and saw a power cord running toward the wood line,” said FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock. “At that time they called the Pembroke Pines police department who showed up, went to the wood lines, and noticed what looked the entrance to a tunnel.”

The tunnel was about two to three feet in diameter. Police found a winch, a generator, some boots, a bucket, and some other items nearby. Leverock said the FBI was called because police determined it was a suspected bank burglary.

“If they were thinking about breaking into the bank, that’s crazy,” said bank customer Damien Verdin.

That’s exactly what the FBI believes was the intent here.

“I would say it’s an attempted burglary of the bank. They’re heading toward the ATM, I don’t think they were doing that for any other reason,” said Leverock.

The tunnel goes underneath the grass, the road and to the other side where there is a Chase bank. Leverock said whoever dug the tunnel was definitely heading toward the bank.

“We traced the hole from the wood line, approximately 50 yards. We still need to do some more digging, as we’re having more pings on lines being run, so we haven’t necessarily hit the end of it,” said Leverock.

Leverock said rain over the past few days may have contributed to the collapse of it.

Police also sent a cadaver dog to check out the tunnel but did not find anyone inside.

“We did not find a body in the hole,” he added. “We don’t know who is behind this, at this time. They could have been here a week ago, last night, we don’t know. But it is an extensive hole.”

Whoever dug the tunnel used a pickaxe and a small wagon to remove the dirt and rock, according to Leverock.

“I would like to say I saw something like this in the movies, however, this hole is so small that, it’s unique,” he said.

“I don’t know how they did it. I would like to put it into words for you but it is so cramped in there and that wagon, it is a puzzle. I can’t imagine how they did it, as well as claustrophobic.

Leverock said they’ll have a better idea of just how extensive the tunnel is after they remove some pavers. As for the person or persons who dug it, Leverock said: “I’d like to talk to him, it would be an interesting conversation.”