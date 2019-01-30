WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at Noon
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The FBI is on the scene of what appears to be a tunnel leading to a bank in Pembroke Pines.

Pot hole where there is a tunnel underneath in Pembroke Pines (CBS4)

It all started with a complaint about a pothole in the middle of the road at 390 South Flamingo Road.

When police came out to investigate, they found what is apparently a tunnel underneath the road.

The tunnel begins in a nearby wooded area where police were able to pull out a generator, some boots and a bucket.

The tunnel goes underneath the grass, the road and to the other side where there is a Chase bank.

It’s unknown whether someone was trying to rob the bank but the FBI is on the scene investigating to try and determine exactly where the tunnel leads.

