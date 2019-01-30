Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) — Disney’s newest out of this world land is headed toward a fall 2019 opening. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set to debut at Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park in Orlando in late fall, and at Disneyland in California this summer.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is described as the largest, most detailed and most expensive singled themed land Disney has ever built.

There are two signature attractions including the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride. It is a screen-based simulator ride where guests actually “pilot” the iconic spaceship on a “secret mission.” Each flight crew will include six members, each having a different job, including pilots, engineers and gunners. Because each ‘crew’ will be different, the interactive ride will be different each time depending on the passengers’ actions.

There is also the “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,” which puts guests in the middle of an “epic battle” between the First Order and the Resistance while inside a Star Destroyer.

When guests first enter Galaxy’s Edge, they will be entering a spaceport outpost on a remote planet called “Batuu” where visitors can wander through a smuggler’s alley, drink cocktails in an alien cantina and interact with Chewie, BB8, droids and members of the First Order.

There is also going to be a Star Wars hotel, according to Blooloop.com, that will completely immerse guests in the Star Wars story including every resort window having a view into space.

No opening date for the hotel has been announced.