Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — The new governor in Florida is looking at improving the state’s college grad plan.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he wants to make it easier for students who don’t graduate from a university to get an associate degree.

DeSantis said Wednesday at a news conference in Tampa he also wants to make it easier for students who are short of earning a college degree to make up the credit with online classes.

DeSantis says he is issuing an executive order that will help Florida go from being ranked 24 to number 1 in the nation by 2030 for the rate of people with an associate degree or higher.

He says he will ask the Florida Legislature to allow computer science classes to be counted toward meeting science requirements in high schools and allocate $10 million toward training teacher in computer science.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)