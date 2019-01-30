Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s another chilly morning across South Florida, but not as cool as the past few mornings.

Wednesday morning lows fell to the low to mid 50s while Tuesday morning lows were mostly in the 40s. We are 5 to 10 degrees warmer in comparison but still below our average low of 60 degrees.

Wednesday afternoon will be a little warmer with highs climbing to the low 70s. Clouds and breeze will increase later today due to a front on the way. A few showers possible this evening.

Wednesday night will be cool with lows near 60 degrees along the coast and colder mid 50s inland.

Scattered breezy showers likely on Thursday with highs in the low 70s.

By Friday our lows will be in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and some showers.

A similar weather pattern is expected for Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.

Super Bowl Sunday will be partly sunny with the potential for spotty showers.