ST. AUGUSTINE (CBSMiami/AP) — See ya later gator, after a while crocodile.

A man who jumped into a zoo’s crocodile enclosure has been sentenced to a year in jail.

St. Augustine police said Brandon Hatfield, 23, broke into the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park on November 5th. According to an arrest report, Hatfield caused over $5,000 in damage at the 125-year-old attraction.

Police said Hatfield jumped into the water in the zoo’s Nile crocodile exhibit. Security video showed a crocodile biting Hatfield on the leg. He escaped, leaving blood and clothing behind in the enclosure.

Hatfield was arrested the following day after a resident reported seeing him crawling in his underwear across a neighboring yard.

Hartfield pleaded no contest to multiple charges, including trespassing and criminal mischief.

