MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police have arrested a 36-year-old man they say exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl inside a Target store.

Police said it happened on November 26 inside the Target located in the 3200 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

The girl had been at the store with her mom when police said Andre Clements touched himself as he passed by.

After that, Clements approached the pair to ask them about an item of clothing he was holding, according to the arrest report.

As the mom and child were leaving, the daughter looked back and the man removed the piece of clothing he had been holding to reveal his genitals, police said.

The child told her mom and she notified store security.

Police were notified and Clements was arrested.

He faces lewd and lascivious exhibition charges.