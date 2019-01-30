  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Carey Codd
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man has been hospitalized following a possible domestic shooting in Miami.

Police responded to a call about the incident just after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

According to Miami Police, a man went to his ex-girlfriend’s house to speak to her.

She arrived with a male friend, who was then shot in the chest by the ex-boyfriend, police say.

Quickly turning the tables, the victim pinned down the ex-boyfriend and held him until police arrived, after which he was detained by officers.

The male victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

