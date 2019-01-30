Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family is seeking answers and help after a South Florida mother was killed by a hit and run driver earlier this month.

“It just hurt, it hurt, it really hurt,” said Cone’s mother Tara Butts.

For Shameka Cone’s family, the pain has not stopped.

“They’ll never see their mother again and I will never see my daughter again, it’s a hard pill to swallow,” said Butts.

Cone, 30, had seven children ranging in age from eight months to 13-years-old. She and her boyfriend were walking in the intersection of NW 2nd Avenue and 64th Street just before 1 a.m. on January 8th when they were hit by a driver who never stopped.

Cone’s boyfriend, Jay Cephus, who suffered serious injuries, including two broken legs, survived.

Cone, who had internal bleeding and severe head trauma fought for her life for two long weeks at Jackson Memorial Hosptial before she died.

Police continue to search for the driver and the car that hit the couple, described as a black, charcoal, or silver 2016 two door Q60 Infinity.

“It’s like a nightmare that I can’t wake up out of, that’s what it is, my baby’s gone,” said Shameka’s father Thomas Jones.

“She was loving, caring, outgoing, outspoken, she’d give you the shirt off her back,” said Butts. “You took that all away from me and it’s not fair.”

“Whoever did this, they really need to turn them self in,” she added.

Anyone with information on the driver is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).