MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 100 million people are expected to watch the Super Bowl this weekend.

If you’re in the market for a new TV, there’s good news.

Consumer Reports’ Jim Willcox put out his picks for best Super Bowl TV deals and says it’s a good time to buy.

“TV’s have gotten bigger but they’ve also gotten less expensive,” said Wilcox. “We did a study a year ago and saw that in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl TV’s were 22 percent cheaper.”

TV’s today are almost all very thin and smart, with streaming apps built in.

What separates the new models is how they look and sound.

For people willing to spend around $2300, the LG OLED TV is one of the highest rated.

“It has great picture quality, it has great sound quality, it has an unlimited viewing angle so if you were to move off to the side of the TV you would see the same picture as the person sitting in front of it,” said Wilcox.

The Vizio Quantum Series model is a little more affordable at around $1500.

“They’re trying to deliver that high level performance at a more midlevel price point,” said Wilcox.

For those looking to spend less than a thousand dollars, consumer reports recommends a new 65 inch Samsung.

“For a lot of people this is a great set at great price,” Wilcox said.

Most new TV’s offer a higher resolution 4K picture even though there is very little 4K content available.

And TV-makers are stepping up picture quality even more with 8K models.

“It just doesn’t make sense,” said Wilcox. “They are extremely pricey. We’re just catching up with 4K content so there is no 8K content.”

Willcox says if you’re willing to wait, prices on today’s best TV’s will continue to drop.