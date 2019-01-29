Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Tuesday, vocalist Deborah Cox rehearsed I Will Always Love You, the song she sang on Broadway in The Bodyguard.

The rehearsal was for a performance this Thursday night at event called Arsht Live @ Seaspice.

“I wanted to be able to bring a mixture of my songs and others together in an intimate setting, which is at Seaspice on The Miami River, and share my own personal stories on some of these great songs,” she said.

Acclaimed Broadway Producer/Director Richard Jay-Alexander directs Deborah in this one night only show.

Richard Jay became a fan the minute he saw Cox sing on stage last year when she performed at The Adrienne Arsht Center in The Bodyguard.

“We’re really taking this trip together and I’m pushing her hard and she has been brilliant and jumping through hoops. This crowd will see something so special for the first time ever,” he said.

Her single Nobody’s Supposed to be Here went double platinum, which held the record for the longest running #1 R&B single.

She later collaborated with Whitney Houston to record a duet for Whitney’s greatest hits cd.

“For the greatest hits album, we recorded a song called Same Script Different Cast. [It] was life changing because of the songs I grew up listening to today were in that album. So, I have to have a duet with her was like a Grammy moment,” she said.

Deborah calls South Florida home. She has 3 children and lives in Parkland. After the mass shooting last year, she now home-schools her youngest daughters.

“To have experienced that on Valentine’s Day, it was ‘so how could this happen?’ And these are kids. Now I change what I do I have this platform. I try to raise awareness to help bring comfort in any way I can,” she said.

She’s a positive person who uses music to heal and above all, to entertain.

Proceeds from Arsht Live @ Seaspice will support The Adrienne Arsht Center’s arts education programs.

Arsht @ Seaspice is on Thursday night 7 p.m. For more info visit www.arshtcenter.org