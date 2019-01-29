Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ‘VIP Movement Notification’ suggesting President Trump will likely be at Mar-a-Lago this weekend for Super Bowl LIII.

The FAA restriction applies for Friday, Feb. 1, through Sunday, Feb. 3 for skies over the ‘Winter White House’ in Palm Beach County.

The precise time of arrival for Air Force One is unknown.

The FAA has issued similar advisories in the past, notifying pilots to expect flight restrictions around West Palm Beach due to ‘VIP movement,’ whenever the president has visited his Florida home.

The president has been at Mar-a-Lago during the last couple of Super Bowls, in 2017 and 2018.

No word if he will be rooting for the New England Patriots or the Los Angeles Rams.

The president is good friends with Patriots owner Bob Kraft, who is a Mar-a-Lago club member.