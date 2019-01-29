WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 7
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is trying to get his job back.

Israel was removed from office by new Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his handling of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last February.

Israel’s lawyers have written to the Florida state senate asking for a full hearing.

The letter says Israel’s removal from office was unlawful.

The senate has the power to reconsider a governor’s decision to remove an elected official from office.

