Filed Under:Local TV, Roger Stone

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Trump’s longtime confidant Roger Stone is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Stone will be arraigned on seven criminal charges of false statements, witness tampering and obstruction of justice at a U.S. federal court in Washington D.C.

He is expected to plead not guilty on all counts.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office accuses Stone of contacting the Trump campaign with information about WikiLeaks future releases of Democratic Party emails taken by Russian hackers. Prosecutors allege that senior Trump campaign officials sought to leverage the stolen material into a White House victory.

The indictment does not accuse Stone of coordinating with Russia or with WikiLeaks on the release of those hacked Democratic emails but alleges he misled lawmakers about his pursuit of those emails.

Stone was arrested at a Fort Lauderdale home on Jan. 25, in a pre-dawn FBI raid.

A self-described dirty trickster and longtime adviser of the President, Stone is the sixth Trump aide charged in Mueller’s investigation.

Tuesday’s arraignment could inspire the same circus-like atmosphere that surrounded his Friday court appearance in Fort Lauderdale, where Stone emerged from the federal courthouse flashing a Richard Nixon victory sign. He predicted his vindication and vowed that he would not “bear false witness against the president, nor will I make up lies to ease the pressure on myself.”

