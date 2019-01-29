WATCH LIVE |Roger Stone Arraignment In Washington DC
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez delivered his 2019 State of the City Address on Tuesday morning.

Mayor Suarez, 41, spoke from Miami’s iconic Freedom Tower about the city’s recent past and shared his vision for the future.

He announced plans to improve ‘resiliency and quality of life’ for all city residents.

Suarez was elected with 86 percent of the vote on November 2017.

He is the first Miami-born mayor and the son of former Miami Mayor and current Miami-Dade County Commissioner Xavier Suarez.

