Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Chair of Miami-Dade’s Democratic Party is stepping down after two years.

Juan Cuba said it’s time to give someone else an opportunity to lead.

‘While I am stepping down from my role as leader of the Party, I will remain involved in our local and state politics. It’s simply time to prioritize my family, friends, and professional career without the burden of Party leadership,” he said in a statement.

Under Cuba’s leadership, the party won three special election victories and flipped two congressional seats.

The Miami-Dade Democratic Party will hold elections for Chair at their next meeting on February 18th in Doral.

First Vice Chair Maria Elena Lopez will serve as acting Chair until a new Chair is elected.