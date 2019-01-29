Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Venezuela’s opposition takes to the streets to pressure Nicolas Maduro to step down, a member of his inner circle is pushing back against the interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaido, demanding that he remain in the country.

Maduro’s Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced Tuesday, “We have come to the supreme court to request that precautionary measures take place against Mr. Juan Guaido. We request that during this investigation that we are doing against Guaido, we prohibit him from leaving the country, stop him from selling real estate and freeze his bank accounts.”

Last week Guaido, who serves as head of the national assembly, was recognized as Venezuela’s rightful leader by two dozen nations that contend the re-election of Maduro was a sham in part because his strongest opponents were barred from running against him.

US Representative Mario Diaz-Balart said, “The Maduro regime has ruthlessly corrupted Venezuela’s once-trusted institutions including the supreme court and committed many human rights abuses.”

About two dozen nations, as well as the Organization of American States have called on Maduro to step down so that Guaido can serve as an interim president while elections take place.

Both sides are calling for non-violence.

On CNN en español, Guaido appeared willing to negotiate with Maduro.

“We have said we will talk with any official. In this case, Maduro is a former official that has seized the presidency, but with any other official, civil or military that is willing to cooperate with restoring democracy in the country and work towards free elections,” Guaido said.