Ryan Mayer

(CBSLA/CBS Local) — The Super Bowl makes its return to Atlanta this year for the third time and the first since the 1999-2000 season. The host stadium is different this time around, as new Mercedes Benz Stadium replaced the old Georgia Dome as home of the Falcons a few seasons ago. But the city’s history and its culture remains the same. And it is that legacy, not to mention the “southern hospitality,” that has James Brown, host of The NFL Today on CBS, excited for this year’s edition of the game.

“It is the rich history that you’re talking about that is going to give us so much to mine for stories,” said Brown at CBS’s Super Bowl media availability earlier in January. “Number two, it better not be like Dallas the one year when they had an ice storm, I’m praying that the weather will be good. The ideal thing, though, is that we have a domed stadium, so the weather won’t adversely impact things”

“And, at the end of the day, for me, what really differentiates whether a city is a good host city is the hospitality,” continued Brown. “And southern hospitality at its finest certainly has some roots in Atlanta. Only thing I have to be careful about is the rich food. Your boy lost all that weight, I’m not trying to put any back on (laughing).”

Brown, along with the rest of The NFL Today crew, including Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms, Bill Cowher and Nate Burleson, will be live from Atlanta throughout the day on Sunday leading up to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS or CBS All-Access.