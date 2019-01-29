Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former University of Miami football player was arrested after he reportedly assaulted a woman at an apartment complex.

On Saturday, January 19th, the woman said someone pulled the fire alarm at Camden Apartments at 5th Avenue and Sw 11th Street just after midnight.

The woman told police she got out of bed and went to the front door to see if her neighbors were evacuating or if it was just a false alarm.

That’s when she saw a man, she later identified as 26-year-old Sunny Odogwu, walking toward her.

Odogwu reportedly told her “We need to get out of here.”

The woman said when he got close enough, Odogwu gabbed her by the face and forced his way inside her apartment where he tried to kiss her.

The woman told police she tried to get him out of her apartment, but he started trashing it. He then reportedly grabbed her by the hair and dragged her towards an electrical room. The two struggled as she tried to escape.

At one point, Odogwu put her head between his thighs and squeezed as he ripped her hair out, according to his arrest report.

The woman said she was screaming for help and was finally able to escape, running to a neighbor who was in the hallway and hid in their apartment.

The woman Odogwu went back to her apartment and did even more property damage before leaving.

She reported the attack to the police on January 22nd. Two days later she picked Odogwu’s picture out a photo line up as the man who burglarized her apartment and assaulted her.

On Monday, Odogwu turned himself in to Miami police where was charged with burglary with assault, false imprisonment, battery, setting off a false fire alarm, and criminal mischief.

During his time with the Miami Hurricane, Odogwu played on the offensive line. In 2016, he had a season ankle injury after starting the first four games.