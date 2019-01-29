Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to make a couple of major announcements Tuesday afternoon.

His office announced he will be making a stop at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center in Naples at 1 p.m. and then he will be headed to South Florida to make another announcement at Everglades Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale at 3 p.m.

No word on what the announcements will be about.

CBS4 will be streaming both announcements and you will be able to watch them by pressing here.

On Monday, Governor DeSantis appointed judge Laurel Lee to be Florida’s next Secretary of State.

Lee, who is from the Tampa area, is the wife of longtime Florida Senator Tom Lee.

She replaces Mike Ertel, who resigned after pictures surfaced last week of him dressed in blackface as a Hurricane Katrina victim shortly after the storm.