Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— Florida health officials say a restaurant worker at a Walt Disney World has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

Authorities said that the virus was confirmed last week in a food service worker at the Hoop-Dee-Doo musical revue at the resort’s Fort Wilderness Campground.

The health department has been vaccinating co-workers this week and last week.

Most adults with hepatitis A have symptoms, including fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice, that usually resolve within 2 months of infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Disney World spokeswoman Erica Ettori said in an email the employee hasn’t worked at the restaurant since being diagnosed and won’t return until being cleared by the Department of Health.

The restaurant remains open. She says it has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized in an abundance of caution.

The virus can cause liver disease and is usually transmitted person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or consumption of contaminated food or water.

Authorities say no other colleagues or visitors have gotten sick.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)