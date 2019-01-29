Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Police in Broward County are investigating a murder-suicide that took place at a home in Pembroke Pines.

A husband and father of four children shot and killed himself in front of police, who then found the dead body of his wife inside the home.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a residence near Northwest 6th Street and 76th Avenue on Tuesday around 9 a.m. after an anonymous caller advised that four juveniles who lived there had not attended school for a week. The caller was requesting a welfare check.

Upon arrival, police say they made contact with the male homeowner outside of his residence and that he appeared to be impaired.

The man replied yes when asked if he was drunk or on drugs by police, they say, and told officers that he was having a hard time after his wife left him.

Police say they initiated a search of the man due to him constantly placing his hands in his pockets. At that time, he took out a firearm and shot himself in the head, per police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After checking inside the home, police removed four juveniles, all under the age of ten, and took them to a secure location. Police say they had no signs of physical injuries.

Continuing their search, police also found the body of an adult female that appeared to be deceased for several days.

Police say this remains an active investigation.